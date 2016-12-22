Kyle Richards Gets a Surprise Puppy for Christmas and Has an Adorable Meltdown

Christmas came early for Kyle Richards!

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star got one of the best holiday surprises when her family presented her with what looked like a living teddy bear. 

"Christmas came early tonight!! My family surprised me with this beautiful baby! Never been so surprised in my life ! #bestgiftever," Richards gushed on Instagram about the family's newest member—a furry puppy. 

In the shared video, the mom of four didn't believe the dog was for her at first. "You're lying!" she told her children.

After some convincing, the star quickly got teary-eyed as she cuddled the pup in her arms. The dog was perfectly dressed for the special occasion, meeting her mom for the first time with a shiny red bow around her neck. 

"What are you?" Richards asked while she nuzzled the newest family member in her neck.

As the star explained on social media, the adorable furry friend is half Newfoundland and half Saint Bernard and they're currently taking suggestions for a name. 

"Thank you @spotrescuedogs for allowing my daughters & husband to adopt this beautiful baby," she added on Instagram. "We will love & cherish her promise ! #adoptdontshop."

Now, that's what we call a Kodak moment! But, what should they call her? Share your ideas in the comments!

