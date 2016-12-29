Let's call a spade a spade: 2016 sucks.

It was a veritable pile of garbage for everyone, so at the very least it was an equal opportunity year. No one was left out of the bulls--t. See what we did there finding the positive?

But anyways, it's time to look forward into 2017. It has to be a good year, solely because there is nowhere to go but up. That being said, we do have high hopes for what the next twelve months will bring. It's going to start off with a bang thanks to the stellar lineup of award show hosts (that would be Jimmy Fallon, James Corden and Jimmy Kimmel) and we're finally going to get that female-led superhero movie we've all been waiting for (Wonder Woman, of course).