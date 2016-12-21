Peter Kramer/NBC
Katie Couric is returning to the Today show.
The veteran journalist, who was a co-anchor of the morning show from 1991-2006, will return to Today for a weeklong stint in January 2017, E! News confirms. Couric will be serving as a substitute co-anchor for Matt Lauer's current on-air partner, Savannah Guthrie, who is on maternity leave after giving birth to her second child on Dec. 9, 2016.
Meredith Vieira and Natalie Morales will also co-anchor the show for a week apiece in January. Morales was relocated to Los Angeles to be the West Coast anchor of Today, as well as the host of Access Hollywood and co-host of Access Hollywood Live with Kit Hoover.
This won't be Couric's first time returning to Today, but it will be her first time returning as a guest co-anchor. Couric returned to her alma mater as a guest in recent years but never sat behind the desk. Couric hosted a syndicated talk show distributed by Disney in 2012 and 2013 and also did some other work for ABC.
She's been global news anchor for Yahoo since 2014, focusing on interviews and newsmaker features. She also produced a documentary about gun safety called Under the Gun.
