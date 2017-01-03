Getting a sun-kissed glow in winter is the same as losing weight during the holidays—next to impossible.

Just because you're looking extra pasty this time of year, it doesn't mean that you should pack on the bronzer. "During winter you actually have to be more subtle with product because you're drier so the skin absorbs more color," explained celeb makeup artist Suzie Kim. "The reason you don't want to use powder bronzer is because in the winter everyone is dry and the powder just makes you look crustier, amplifying fine lines and flaky skin."