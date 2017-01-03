Getting a sun-kissed glow in winter is the same as losing weight during the holidays—next to impossible.
Just because you're looking extra pasty this time of year, it doesn't mean that you should pack on the bronzer. "During winter you actually have to be more subtle with product because you're drier so the skin absorbs more color," explained celeb makeup artist Suzie Kim. "The reason you don't want to use powder bronzer is because in the winter everyone is dry and the powder just makes you look crustier, amplifying fine lines and flaky skin."
How exactly do you achieve that subtle (emphasis on subtle) winter glow exemplified by Jessica Biel, Selena Gomez and other always-dewy stars?
The good news: You don't have to invest in any new products. All you need is your darker, summer foundation, a hydrating moisturizer and your go-to highlighter.
REX/Shutterstock
"The key is to use that darker foundation color," emphasized the pro. Simply mix one pump of your summer foundation (Suzie's pick is Giorgio Armani Luminous Silk Foundation) with one pump of moisturizer (the pro used Le Metier de Beaute Ultimate Hydrator), mix it up and dot the formula around the edges of your forehead, the hollows of your cheeks and on your chin. Blend well, top off the look with a little highlighter (like Hourglass Ambient Strobe Lighting Powder) and suddenly, just like that, you are less pale with a healthy glow to boot.
Just a note: This trick is essentially a powder bronzer swap. Therefore, it should be used on top of your lighter winter foundation, not in the place of.
For detailed tips on how to blend properly and where to place your highlighter, watch Suzie's winter glow tutorial above.
