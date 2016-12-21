Love is in the air this holiday season for Victoria Justice!

A source confirms to E! News that the 23-year-old actress is dating Reeve Carney, 33. We're told the pair met while filming the Rocky Horror Picture Show, which "was the genesis of their relationship and where it all began."

The insider explained, "They've been together for a couple months now and aren't going out of their way to hide it but just don't go out together in public a ton."

However, they made a rare appearance as a couple while attending Just Jared's holiday party earlier this week. "They obviously came together and were acting like a couple, holding hands and taking cute pics in the photo booth," the source explained.