Don't put those final roses down just yet, Bachelor in Paradise fans.

While it's been a rough month with the news that Amanda Stanton and Josh Murray split as well as Lace Morris and Grant Kemp calling off their engagement, there are some duos still making it work in the public eye.

Over the past several days, many stars from Bachelor in Paradise have been enjoying a cast reunion at the Atlantis Hotel on Paradise Island.

And in between resting and relaxing, cast members Carly Waddell and Evan Bass are proving their love is very much alive and well. After getting engaged this past summer on the ABC reality show, this duo is the last couple from their season to remain together. But from the looks of things, everything is a-okay with this pair.

"Happy Birthday to @theebass at Atlantis! Love you SO MUCH and had such a great day at @thecoveatlantis celebrating your birth! Haha" Carly shared on social media while kissing her fiancé on the lips. "I'm so glad u were born #atlantiscelebrations."