Who Made It Out of Scream Queens Season 2 Alive?

Warning: The following contains spoilers from the season two finale of Scream Queens. If you haven't watched yet, you may want to bookmark this page and return once you have. Proceed with caution.
It's all over, idiot hookers! Season two of Scream Queens came its startling conclusion tonight, bringing with it a whole new meaning to the term "fresh hell." So, who survived, who died and who made a surprising return? Let's get right to it!
As with season one, pretty much everyone expected to make it out alive did. Dean Munsch's (Jamie Lee Curtis) deadly Kuru was revealed to be (by a genius Chanel #5 [Abigail Breslin], no less) nothing more than extreme dehydration. Using scotch as the only liquid in your life will do that sort of things to a person! Zayday (Keke Palmer) talked her way out of another well, convincing Cassidy's mom that she'd raised a good son (you know, despite all the killing he'd done for her). And Denise Hemphill (Niecy Nash) popped up just in the nick of time, proving that Munsch's cryo-chamber worked after all.
Of course, not everyone made it out alive. After her attempt to blow everyone to smithereens was thwarted by the FBI's favorite back-from-the-dead agent, Nurse Hoffel (Kirstie Alley) got swallowed up by some pesky quicksand (building a hospital against a swamp continued to prove itself to be a bad idea), but not before she got in one last kill, lodging a machete right into Cassidy's (Taylor Lautner) chest. And with that, all three Green Meanies had met their maker and the horrors facing the C.U.R.E. Institute were officially behind them.
With Zayday and #5 running the hospital, Brock (John Stamos) and Hester (Lea Michele) hunting tourists, Most Dangerous Game-style, on Blood Island thanks to Munsch's fortunes, Munsch tucked away in Aspen living as a sex therapist, and Chanel (Emma Roberts) the newly-minted host of Lovin' the C (with Chanel #3 [Billie Lourd] as her EP of course!), it seemed like everybody got there happy ending.
Of course, that is until Chanel got into her car outside the studio, only to notice the Kappa pin on her passenger seat just as the Red Devil made his surprising return in her back seat. Was this the end of the road for Chanel Oberlin? Don't be silly. She'll never die...right?
What did you think about the finale? Hoping that Fox orders a third go-round with the Chanels? And who do you think resurrected the Red Devil? (Our money's on Grace!) Let us know in the comments below.