This Game Proves Jared Leto Isn't Aging

Happy birthday, Jared Leto, you sneaky Hollywood vampire, you.

For real, how else do we explain the now 45-year-old actor's face, which has remained remarkably unchanged since he first sauntered down the hallway of our dreams in My So-Called Life?

Not that he looks exactly like the baby-faced 24-year-old he was when he played Jordan Catalano, but years of weight loss and gain for movie roles; life on the road with 30 Seconds to Mars (did this man never go to sleep without washing off his eyeliner?!); living in Los Angeles, where there's a lot of sun...

We give up. Not one of those things has aged this man like a normal human being. So in honor of Leto's birthday today, we give you the gift of this game to prove our point.

Simply pick which photo out of each group of pictures is the most recent. Answers at the bottom—but no peeking!