Khloe Kardashian's Gym Style: See Her Must-Have Exercise Apparel

  • By
  • &

by Jess Cohen |

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
Kylie Jenner

The Big Picture

Brad Pitt, Angelina Jolie

Brangelina Puts on a "United Front" Amid Ongoing Divorce

Kim Kardashian, Kanye West

Kim Kardashian Update: Watch to Find Out How She's Doing After Paris Robbery Arrests!

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Khloe's Gym Style

Khloe Kardashian always looks fierce in the gym!

Whenever we see Khloe working up a sweat, her style is always on point. From cool leggings to super cute sports bras, we have serious gym style envy. So in celebration of the upcoming premiere of Khloe's new show, Revenge Body With Khloe Kardashian, we wanted to show you how you can get her gym style!

Khloe knows how to rock exercise apparel, and now you can too! In the gallery, we're telling you how to get Khloe's gym style.

Photos

Get the Look: Khloe Kardashian's Gym Style

If you're ready to hit the gym in new exercise apparel, we have the perfect options waiting for you!

Take a look at the gallery to see all of the must-have fitness clothes that will make you look just like Khloe in the gym!

Watch the premiere of Revenge Body With Khloe Kardashian Thursday, Jan. 12 at 8 p.m., only on E!

TAGS/ Shows , Revenge Body With Khloe Kardashian , E! Shows , Khloe Kardashian , Top Stories