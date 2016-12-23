We here on the E! News TV team have been so good this year.

We ate our vegetables, we brushed our teeth, and we didn't start this article off with yet another joke about dumpster fires and 2016. If you ask us, we totally deserve to get everything we want for TV Christmas, and more!

So, just in case you just happen to be one of the powers that be in the TV world, we've compiled a list of all the things we'd like to have for 2017. It's nothing crazy—just a few minor requests and a stern warning or two.

Come on, 2017! Don't let us down!