Well, Mary-Kate Olsen and Ashley Olsen have another shot at reuniting with their Full House co-stars: Fuller House has been renewed for a third season by Netflix.

The news was announced on social media Christmas Eve, via a video starring the current cast members, who pass along a large gift until one of them, Jodie Sweetin, rotates it to reveal the words, "Fuller House season 3 coming soon."

"This gift's for you," reads the show's Instagram post. "Fuller House Season 3, coming 2017."

Sweetin, Candace Cameron Bure and Andrea Barber reprise their Full House roles of D.J. Tanner, Stephanie Tanner and Kimmy Gibbler, respectively.