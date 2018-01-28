A Grammy win in the Best New Artist category is the ultimate validation for music rookies.

Call it a curse or just Hollywood superstition, but there's a growing number of past newbies who never quite joined the ranks of their predecessors, and instead settled for an admittedly unfortunate Best One Hit Wonder accolade.

No, we're not including Best New Artist winners-turned-megastars Christina Aguilera, Alicia Keys, Maroon 5, John Legend, Carrie Underwood, Adeleand others in this club. We're talking some of the most forgettable, head-scratching, WTF artists that fell down the rabbit hole of obscurity post-Grammys night.

Let's reminisce about a few of those artists below, shall we?