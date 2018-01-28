What Happened to These Grammy Winners? A Look Back at the Best New Artist Curse

  • By
  • &

by McKenna Aiello | Sun., Jan. 28, 2018 7:19 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
Beyonce, Jennifer Hudson

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Lady Gaga, Christian Carino, 2018 Grammy Awards, Candids

Grammys 2018: Instagrams & Twitpics

Reba McEntire, Anthony 'Skeeter' Lasuzzo, 2018 Grammy Awards, Couples

Celebrity Couples at the 2018 Grammys

Best New Artist Grammy winners

A Grammy win in the Best New Artist category is the ultimate validation for music rookies.

Call it a curse or just Hollywood superstition, but there's a growing number of past newbies who never quite joined the ranks of their predecessors, and instead settled for an admittedly unfortunate Best One Hit Wonder accolade. 

No, we're not including Best New Artist winners-turned-megastars Christina AguileraAlicia KeysMaroon 5John LegendCarrie UnderwoodAdeleand others in this club. We're talking some of the most forgettable, head-scratching, WTF artists that fell down the rabbit hole of obscurity post-Grammys night.

Let's reminisce about a few of those artists below, shall we?

Photos

Grammys 2018: Instagrams & Twitpics

Bruce Hornsby and the Range, 1987, Grammys, Grammy Awards

Ron Galella, Ltd./WireImage

Artist: Bruce Hornsby and the Range

Year Won: 1987

Who They Beat: Glass TigerNu ShoozSimply RedTimbuk3

Where Are They Now?: The multi-genre frontman went on to lend his talents to multiple projects with artists like Ricky Skaggs and the Grateful Dead. In more recent years, Hornsby has performed with the Grateful Dead on their farewell tour and even endowed a creative music program in his name at the 
University of Miami. 

Jody Watley, Grammys, 1988, Grammy Awards, Grammys

Sonia Moskowitz/IMAGES/Getty Images

Artist: Jody Watley

Year Won: 1988

Who They Beat: Breakfast ClubCutting CrewTerence Trent D'ArbySwing Out Sister

Where Are They Now?: Watley continues to release new music, with Billboard magazine recognizing the R&B artist with a Lifetime Achievement Award in 2008. Her talents have since crossed over to the dance music world, and Watley's 2013 single "Nightlife" peaked at No. 18 on the U.S. dance charts. 

Marc Cohn, 1992

Jim Smeal/WireImage

Artist: Marc Cohn

Year Won: 1992

Who They Beat: Boyz II MenC+C Music FactorySealColor Me Badd

Where Are They Now?: Throughout the early 90s, everyone enjoyed "Walking In Memphis" alongside the folk rock singer-songwriter. Cohn went on to add seven more solo albums to his discography, and in 2005 he survived a near-fatal carjacking incident. The father of four split from ABC journalist Elizabeth Vargas earlier this year.

Arrested Development, Grammys 1993

Archive Photos/Getty Images

Artist: Arrested Development (And no, Jason Bateman was not the lead singer)

Year Won: 1993

Who They Beat: Billy Ray CyrusJohn SecadaKris KrossSophie B. Hawkins

Where Are They Now?: Three years after their Grammy win, the hip hop alternative group split, but later reunited in 2003 to sue Fox's popular sitcom of the same name. Turns out Arrested Development is stilling releasing new music and touring internationally to this day!

Hootie &amp;amp; the Blowfish, 1996

Ron Galella, Ltd./WireImage

Artist: Hootie & the Blowfish

Year Won: 1996

Who They Beat: Alanis MorissetteBrandyShania TwainJoan Osborne

Where Are They Now?: The rock band's lead singer Darius Rucker has carved out quite a solo career for himself since splitting from the Blowfish in 2008. Rucker won a Grammy in 2013 for country classic "Wagon Wheel," so suffice to say he's left those oh-so-90s cargo shorts and polo tees in a past life.

Photos

Celebrity Couples at the 2018 Grammys

Paula Cole, 1998, Grammy Awards

TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP/Getty Images

Artist: Paula Cole

Year Won: 1998

Who They Beat: P. DiddyHansonErykah BaduFiona Apple

Where Are They Now?: We have a lot to thank Paula for, namely the Dawson's Creek theme song. She now teaches at the Berklee College of Music, and continues to perform new jams, including her most famous hit "Where Have All the Cowboys Gone?," in front of live audiences. 

Shelby Lynne, 2001 Grammy Awards

Dave Hogan/Getty Images

Artist: Shelby Lynne

Year Won: 2001

Who They Beat: Brad PaisleyJill ScottPapa RoachSisqó

Where Are They Now?: After the singer-songwriter bested Sisqó and the "Thong Song" (Yes, we're still mourning the snub), Lynne launched her own independent record label and starred as Johnny Cash's mother in Walk the Line.

Norah Jones, 2003 Grammy Awards

Larry Busacca/WireImage.com

Artist: Norah Jones

Year Won: 2003

Who They Beat: John MayerAshantiAvril LavigneMichelle Branch

Where Are They Now?: Despite becoming a household name for her unique, jazzy sound, Jones' once-sparkling career dimmed in the years after she took home five Grammys, including Album of the Year and Record of the Year, all in one night. The notoriously private mother of two went on to release four more albums, but Nora's most recent project sold less than 45,000 copies. 

Read

Alessia Cara Wins Best New Artist Grammy After Pretending to Win Awards in Her Shower

Evanescence

M. Caulfield/WireImage

Artist: Evanescence

Year Won: 2004

Who They Beat: 50 CentSean PaulFountains of WayneHeather Headley

Where Are They Now?: In between multiple hiatuses and band mate switch-ups, the heavy metal goth group reemerged in 2015 to headline a few festivals and tease the release of brand new music. For those still itching to hear "Bring Me to Life" on repeat, head to your nearest Hot Topic... probably. 

Esperanza Spalding, 2011 Grammy Awards

AP Photo/Matt Sayles

Artist: Esperanza Spalding

Year Won: 2011

Who They Beat: Justin BieberDrake, Florence + The MachineMumford and Sons

Where Are They Now?: One look at the Best New Artist nominees from the 2011 telecast, and it's not surprising to say the jazz singer's win sent a few shock waves through the music biz. Spalding has yet to reach her peers' level of mainstream stardom, but the young musical prodigy most recently released her fifth studio album in March and has collaborated with Bruno Marsand Janelle Monáe.

Fun., 2013 Grammy Awards

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Artist: fun.

Year Won: 2013

Who They Beat: Frank OceanAlabama ShakesHunter HayesThe Lumineers

Where Are They Now?: The indie pop band saw chart-topping success with "We Are Young" and "Some Nights," but in early 2015 fun. announced they were taking some time off to explore solo projects. Lena Dunham's boyfriend Jack Antonoff is now the lead singer of Bleachers, while Nate Ruess released his debut solo album in 2015. 

(This story was first published Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2016 at 3:40 p.m.)

For complete Grammy Awards coverage, watch E! News Monday, Jan. 29, at 7 and 11 p.m.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ 2017 Grammys , Awards , 2018 Grammys , Music , Apple News , Grammys , Red Carpet , Top Stories
  • Sweepstakes
  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • E! Account
  • |
  • People's Choice
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.