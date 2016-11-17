WB
WB
While we've got a few more days to go until Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life drops on Netflix and we learn which of Rory's ex-boyfriends she ends up with (assuming she does), cast members from the beloved series are declaring teams and pleading their case. Do we smell a civil war in Stars Hollow's future?
In a new behind-the-scenes featurette released on the official Gilmore Girls Twitter account, several of our favorite fictional town's most delightful citizens show up to reveal whether they're Team Dean (Jared Padelecki), Team Jess (Milo Ventimiglia), or Team Logan (Matt Czuchry), including the men themselves. (Alas, the Gilmore girls—Lauren Graham, Alexis Bledel, and Kelly Bishop—don't participate.)
A town divided. pic.twitter.com/mIlXvRWz11— Gilmore Girls (@GilmoreGirls) November 17, 2016
Some cast member's declarations aren't surprising at all—Rose Abdoo's reasoning for being Team Dean is, perhaps, the most Gypsy reason possible—while others freely admit that they're probably making an unpopular decision. (Team Logan's Sean Gunn, we're looking at you.) The guys themselves try to be as diplomatic as possible—seriously, Ventimiglia turns on all the charm as he trying to explain Jess' appeal while stopping short of actually declaring himself Team Jess—but a surprising cast member turns up late in the game to reveal that maybe there's been another team we've been overlooking all along.
What team is that, you ask? You're going to have to check out the video above to find that out.
Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life features appearances from all your favorite Stars Hollow residents across the four-part revival, including Gypsy, Kirk (Gunn), Lane (Keiko Agena), Sookie (Melissa McCarthy), Michel (Yanic Truesdale), and many more. Other returning faces include Paris (Liza Weil), Doyle (Danny Strong), April Nardini (Vanessa Marano), among others.
The revival picks up roughly 10 years after we last saw the Gilmore women. Following the death of Richard (Edward Herrmann, who passed away in 2014), Lorelai, Rory, and Emily each find themselves at a crossroads. Each 90-minute episode takes place during a different season across a year of their lives.
