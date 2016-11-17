Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life features appearances from all your favorite Stars Hollow residents across the four-part revival, including Gypsy, Kirk (Gunn), Lane (Keiko Agena), Sookie (Melissa McCarthy), Michel (Yanic Truesdale), and many more. Other returning faces include Paris (Liza Weil), Doyle (Danny Strong), April Nardini (Vanessa Marano), among others.

The revival picks up roughly 10 years after we last saw the Gilmore women. Following the death of Richard (Edward Herrmann, who passed away in 2014), Lorelai, Rory, and Emily each find themselves at a crossroads. Each 90-minute episode takes place during a different season across a year of their lives.

Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life drops on Netflix on Friday, Nov. 25. To see what E! News thought about the revival, be sure to check out our review.