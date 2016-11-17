Metallica and Jimmy Fallon Rock Out to "Enter Sandman" With Classroom Instruments

Jimmy Fallon has tapped nearly every one of his musically-inclined guests for this hilarious Tonight Show segment, but his latest partnership with Metallica may have just taken the cake. 

The talk show host and The Roots joined forces with the heavy metal rock band Wednesday evening to perform a rendition of the band's jam "Enter Sandman" with you guessed it, classroom instruments. 

Even with toy tambourines, kazoos and xylophones, that iconic intro is unmistakable, and actually sounds pretty good given the circumstances! Frontman James Hetfield didn't let the instrument switch-up faze him, rocking out harder than ever on his colorful clarinet next to drummer Lars Ulrich and his miniature bongo. 

Don't expect to hear a similar sound on the guys' new album,  Hardwired... to Self-Destruct, when it hits airwaves Nov. 18., though. It's been eight years since Metallica released a new compilation of soon-to-be hits, so there's sure to be quite a few headbangers reminiscent of the band's classic sound. 

For now, check out Jimmy and Metallica's acoustic rendition above and relive past classroom instrument performances from Adele, Sia and Idina Menzel

(E! and NBC are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)

