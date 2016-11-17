Jimmy Fallon has tapped nearly every one of his musically-inclined guests for this hilarious Tonight Show segment, but his latest partnership with Metallica may have just taken the cake.

The talk show host and The Roots joined forces with the heavy metal rock band Wednesday evening to perform a rendition of the band's jam "Enter Sandman" with you guessed it, classroom instruments.

Even with toy tambourines, kazoos and xylophones, that iconic intro is unmistakable, and actually sounds pretty good given the circumstances! Frontman James Hetfield didn't let the instrument switch-up faze him, rocking out harder than ever on his colorful clarinet next to drummer Lars Ulrich and his miniature bongo.