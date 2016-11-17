The pressure was on Kendall Jenner Wednesday.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star appeared on The Late Late Show with James Corden and played "Spill Your Guts or Fill Your Guts." As per usual, a lot was on the line. In this game, James and Kendall faced consuming fish eyes, bird saliva, hot sauce, cod sperm, grasshoppers, sardine smoothie, bull penis and clam juice.

Yum.

James wasted no time in getting started, and kicked off the first round with a gut-punch question. Kendall was forced to either rank North West's, Saint West's and Dream Kardashian's names or drink the sardine smoothie. (Did James forget Kourtney Kardashian's cuties?!)