The pressure was on Kendall Jenner Wednesday.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star appeared on The Late Late Show with James Corden and played "Spill Your Guts or Fill Your Guts." As per usual, a lot was on the line. In this game, James and Kendall faced consuming fish eyes, bird saliva, hot sauce, cod sperm, grasshoppers, sardine smoothie, bull penis and clam juice.

Yum.

James wasted no time in getting started, and kicked off the first round with a gut-punch question. Kendall was forced to either rank North West's, Saint West's and Dream Kardashian's names or drink the sardine smoothie. (Did James forget Kourtney Kardashian's cuties?!)

Fortunately for Kendall's stomach, she chose to rank the names from best to worst. The verdict? North, Saint and in last place, Dream.

The British host only escalated his questions from there. Later on Kendall had to either drink bird saliva or admit her "least favorite member of Taylor Swift 's squad." The people James listed were Selena Gomez, Hailee Steinfeld, Cara Delevingne, Uzo Aduba, Karlie Kloss, Gigi Hadid and T.Swift.

Even though she was willing to rank Kim Kardashian's and Rob Kardashian's kids names, Kendall couldn't bring herself to betray one of her pals. The same theme continued when James later revealed that Kylie Jenner was supposed to appear on the show but canceled the day before because she was "sick." What Kendall didn't expect was for James to pull out a paparazzi photo of Kylie only a few hours before—visibly not sick.

"So my question is," James said, "How's she feeling?"

Boom.

"This is so good!" Kendall said as the camera pans to an embarrassed Kris Jenner.

"Drink the clam juice!" Kris implored, failing to contain her laughter.

To see if Kendall rats out her sister or follows her mom's instructions, watch the video.

