A lot of really horrible things happened on American Horror Story this season, and we had a lot of trouble watching many of them.

However, when we're on season 17 of this show and reminiscing about the old days, it's not the disembowelments we're going to remember. Instead, we'll think back fondly on the mysterious weeks leading up to the premiere, and the joy of discovering what the season was about, and the delight at the many meta layers of the actors playing actors and the show within a show.

That delight got overshadowed by a whole lot of horrifying deaths, but tonight's finale took us back to the real-fake world of Hollywood in some truly incredible ways.