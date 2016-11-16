Pharrell, J Balvin, BIA and Sky Will Perform at the 2016 Latin Grammys

Get ready fans!

J Balvin, Pharrell, BIA and Sky will be performing their hit "Safari" at the 2016 Latin Grammys, E! News has learned.

The stars will take the stage altogether for the first time this Thursday at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. The recording academy revealed this week that they added Jennifer Lopez to the lineup of one of the biggest nights in Latin music.

Because who's going to want to miss any of these performances?