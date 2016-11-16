Art Streiber/CBS, Mike Marsland/WireImage
We hope James Corden's been brushing up on his voguing skills.
For the next edition of his wildly popular Carpool Karaoke segment, the Late, Late Show host has tapped the Queen of Pop herself, Madonna, to join him in the car for a little singing.
The icon broke the news to the world with an photo of the pair on Instagram. Her caption? "Riding around Manhattan with this hunk of burning love @latelateshow carpool karaoke." CBS confirms that the pair were, indeed, filming the segment, though no other information, including, an air date, was available as of press time, but considering her concert film Madonna: Rebel Heart Tour premieres Friday, Dec. 9 on Showtime, you'd be safe looking out for it early next month.
While it's unclear which songs from Madonna's deep bench made the cut, it's a pretty safe bet that fans of every era of the legendary pop star's lengthy career will walk away satisfied. After all, how would you enlist Madge and not belt out "Like a Virgin," "Like a Prayer," "Vogue," "Frozen," "Music," "Hung Up," "Girl Gone Wild," and "Living for Love," to name but a few. (No, we're not massive Madonna fans. You are!)
When Corden spoke to reporters at the Jaguar Private Unveil event in Los Angeles just two days ago, he seemed to tip his hand regarding Madonna's appearance and we were none the wiser. When asked who he'd still like to have join him for the segment, he replied, "I'd love to have Bruno [Mars.] Would love to do with Madonna. Beyoncé, of course."
Madonna joins a laundry list of pop stars who've come before her to take part in some Carpool Karaoke that includes Mariah Carey, Adele, Britney Spears, Justin Bieber, Sia, Selena Gomez, Gwen Stefani, and even the First Lady, Michelle Obama.
