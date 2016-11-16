We hope James Corden's been brushing up on his voguing skills.

For the next edition of his wildly popular Carpool Karaoke segment, the Late, Late Show host has tapped the Queen of Pop herself, Madonna, to join him in the car for a little singing.

The icon broke the news to the world with an photo of the pair on Instagram. Her caption? "Riding around Manhattan with this hunk of burning love @latelateshow carpool karaoke." CBS confirms that the pair were, indeed, filming the segment, though no other information, including, an air date, was available as of press time, but considering her concert film Madonna: Rebel Heart Tour premieres Friday, Dec. 9 on Showtime, you'd be safe looking out for it early next month.