Let's be real: There is a ton of TV for viewers to watch these days, with new shows premiering every day, like Pop's Nightcap, created by and starring Ali Wentworth. Why is the comedy series about the behind-the-scenes antics of a late-night talk show worth your time?
"Because it's a hilarious look behind the scenes of a late-night talk show and it's real celebrities making fun of themselves, so you get to see Gwyneth Paltrow eating fried chicken and steaming her vagina, which I don't think you're going to see anywhere else," Wentworth told E! News at the Nightcap premiere.
In addition to Paltrow, guest stars include Michael J. Fox, Whoopi Goldberg, Mariska Hargitay, Debra Messing, Andy Cohen, Kelly Ripa and Sarah Jessica Parker.
"I mean, I made out with Sarah Jessica Parker," Wentworth said. "Something I've been trying to do for years. Write a script and you get to do it!"
In fact, thanks to the kiss, Wentworth said she has a whole new understanding. "Sex and the City—I get it now I get the whole show now," she said.
Nightcap also features Cohen pelting Wentworth with various foods, including bagels and shakes. So, how did Wentworth convince all her A-list friends to join up? Watch the video up top for the answer.
Nightcap premieres Wednesday, Nov. 16 at 8 p.m. on Pop.