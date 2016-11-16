Let's be real: There is a ton of TV for viewers to watch these days, with new shows premiering every day, like Pop's Nightcap, created by and starring Ali Wentworth. Why is the comedy series about the behind-the-scenes antics of a late-night talk show worth your time?

"Because it's a hilarious look behind the scenes of a late-night talk show and it's real celebrities making fun of themselves, so you get to see Gwyneth Paltrow eating fried chicken and steaming her vagina, which I don't think you're going to see anywhere else," Wentworth told E! News at the Nightcap premiere.