Even though Perrie Edwards has been open about her love life while promoting "Shout Out to My Ex" and Little Mix's new book Our World, the rest of the band isn't following suit.

In an interview with Nova 969's radio hosts Fitzy & Wippa, Perrie and band member Jade Thirlwall shut down the reporters when they were asked about Jesy Nelson's relationship status with fiancé Jake Roche. Rumors have been swirling that the two called off their engagement after she stopped wearing her ring and unfollowed him on Instagram, but Jade and Perrie weren't having it.

"That's brutal that!" Jade responded.

"That's brutal, you just came out with that," Perrie echoed.