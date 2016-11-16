Brian J Ritchie/Hotsauce/REX/Shutterstock
Even though Perrie Edwards has been open about her love life while promoting "Shout Out to My Ex" and Little Mix's new book Our World, the rest of the band isn't following suit.
In an interview with Nova 969's radio hosts Fitzy & Wippa, Perrie and band member Jade Thirlwall shut down the reporters when they were asked about Jesy Nelson's relationship status with fiancé Jake Roche. Rumors have been swirling that the two called off their engagement after she stopped wearing her ring and unfollowed him on Instagram, but Jade and Perrie weren't having it.
"That's brutal that!" Jade responded.
"That's brutal, you just came out with that," Perrie echoed.
Danny Martindale/GC Images
The uncomfortable host tried to defend himself by saying he didn't write the questions, but that didn't stop the British pop stars from ripping the card out of his hands. "Next question, sir," Perrie said. "What are you going to do without your paper now, smart-a--e?"
Neither Jesy nor Jake has commented on the status of their relationship. The couple dated for two years before Jake proposed to Jesy with the help of Ed Sheeran.
This isn't the first time Little Mix has lashed out or stormed out on reporters. While appearing on Australia's Kyle & Jackie O Show, the radio show hosts asked the singers what they thought about Justin Bieber and One Direction releasing their albums on the same day, and it didn't end well. Although you'd think Perrie would be the one to get upset given her connection to 1D, it was actually Jade who walked away frustrated.
"To be honest, I'm sick of talking about it...just the whole Justin Bieber thing," Jade said exasperatedly.
Perrie tried to explain that Jade in particular has been asked about Justin quite often in interviews, noting, "It's a bit of a touchy subject."
"It's actually really pissed us off," Jade offered.
Fortunately, it turned out to be just a prank.