Ricky Martin Engaged to Jwan Yosef

Indeed he did. "We just got engaged," Martin announced. "I'm sweating!"

Martin was "nervous" when he proposed. "I got on my knees and I took out the little metal box. I just had it in a little velvet pouch and instead of saying, 'Will you marry me?' I said, 'I got you something!' Bad," the singer said. "Then he was like, 'Yes.' I said, 'I want to spend my life with you,' and he was like, 'What is the question?' 'Would you marry me?' That's it." He described the proposal as "very beautiful," even if it took 30 minutes for him to realize Yosef said "yes."

"I'm so happy for you," DeGeneres told Martin. "You deserve that."