Ricky Martin Engaged to Jwan Yosef

Ricky Martin was full of surprises on The Ellen DeGeneres Show Wednesday.
In addition to announcing his Las Vegas residency at the Park Theater at Monte Carlo, the Latin music superstar revealed he is engaged to Jwan Yosef after more than a year of dating. "He's a conceptual artist and I'm a collector. I started looking for art and I saw his art and I went crazy because I really love what he does. Really original," Martin gushed. "And then I contacted him."
"And then you collected him," Ellen DeGeneres joked.
Michael Rozman/Warner Bros.
Indeed he did. "We just got engaged," Martin announced. "I'm sweating!"
Martin was "nervous" when he proposed. "I got on my knees and I took out the little metal box. I just had it in a little velvet pouch and instead of saying, 'Will you marry me?' I said, 'I got you something!' Bad," the singer said. "Then he was like, 'Yes.' I said, 'I want to spend my life with you,' and he was like, 'What is the question?' 'Would you marry me?' That's it." He described the proposal as "very beautiful," even if it took 30 minutes for him to realize Yosef said "yes."
"I'm so happy for you," DeGeneres told Martin. "You deserve that."
Like Yosef, Martin also wears an engagement ring.
Thankfully, Martin's 8-year-old twins get along great with his future husband.
"They love each other. It's perfect, Ellen," the singer said. "It's been really special."