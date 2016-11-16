"Nobody cared about me, but Justin Timberlake and somehow there was a conversation about feet or foot size. They were comparing shoe size. And all the background dancers and 'N Sync background dancers and my background dancers, and I stroll up at 15 like freaking out that Justin Timberlake is there."

But what could have been an exciting meet-and-greet turned out to be a wake-up call. "He was like, 'You have big feet for a girl,'" she recalled him saying. "I'm sure he doesn't remember this at all but I was so impressionable, and I thought the world of him and he was on a pedestal. I mean 16 years later it stuck with me, so it really scarred me emotionally."

Mandy admitted that she's a size 10 shoe and added, "but I'm 5 feet 10 inches tall."