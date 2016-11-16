CBS
Years ago, Justin Timberlake didn't realize how sweet like candy Mandy Moore really was.
The This Is Us actress appeared on The Late Late Show Tuesday and opened up to host James Corden about her teenage pop star years. When Moore was just 15 years old, she went on tour with the beloved Backstreet Boys and 'N Sync. Despite having a plethora of fond memories from her time touring the country with them, there is still one moment that haunts her to this day.
"I remember distinctly one time walking backstage, and I didn't really see much of the guys because I was the measly opening act," she recalled.
"Nobody cared about me, but Justin Timberlake and somehow there was a conversation about feet or foot size. They were comparing shoe size. And all the background dancers and 'N Sync background dancers and my background dancers, and I stroll up at 15 like freaking out that Justin Timberlake is there."
But what could have been an exciting meet-and-greet turned out to be a wake-up call. "He was like, 'You have big feet for a girl,'" she recalled him saying. "I'm sure he doesn't remember this at all but I was so impressionable, and I thought the world of him and he was on a pedestal. I mean 16 years later it stuck with me, so it really scarred me emotionally."
Mandy admitted that she's a size 10 shoe and added, "but I'm 5 feet 10 inches tall."
She added, "It was embarrassing."
Perhaps slightly more cringe-worthy to the A Walk to Remember actress is recalling her lack of dance skills. "I have no rhythm. I'm super awkward," she confessed. "I think the powers that be realized very early on...you know what you should just have background dancers."
