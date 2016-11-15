Disney's live-action Beauty and the Beast is already breaking records and it hasn't even hit theaters yet.

The first official trailer was released yesterday and has officially booted Fifty Shades Darker for the most views in a 24 hour period. Impressive!

Fifty Shades Darker garnered 114 million views after its trailer was released earlier this year, topping Star Wars: The Force Awakens with a 112 million views.

But now, Disney fans far and wide have helped the Emma Watson-starring flick hit a whopping 127.6 million views in just one calendar day.