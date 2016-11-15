Carrie Fisher Confirms Affair With Harrison Ford

Carrie Fisher is finally coming clean.

The star, who for years has hinted that she and Harrison Ford may have had a romantic fling in the past, confirmed her relationship to People. "It was so intense," the 60-year-old actress revealed. "It was Han and Leia during the week, and Carrie and Harrison during the weekend."

Fisher was 19 at the time, while Ford was 31. They spent their first night together following a birthday party for George Lucas. In her new memoir, The Princess Diarist, she reveals how insecure she felt. "I looked over at Harrison. A hero's face—a few strands of hair fell over his noble, slightly furrowed brow," she writes. "How could you ask such a shining specimen of a man to be satisfied with the likes of me?"