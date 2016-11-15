Carrie Fisher Confirms Affair With Harrison Ford

Richard Corkery/NY Daily News Archive via Getty Images
Carrie Fisher is finally coming clean.
The star, who for years has hinted that she and Harrison Ford may have had a romantic fling in the past, confirmed her relationship to People. "It was so intense," the 60-year-old actress revealed. "It was Han and Leia during the week, and Carrie and Harrison during the weekend."
Fisher was 19 at the time, while Ford was 31. They spent their first night together following a birthday party for George Lucas. In her new memoir, The Princess Diarist, she reveals how insecure she felt. "I looked over at Harrison. A hero's face—a few strands of hair fell over his noble, slightly furrowed brow," she writes. "How could you ask such a shining specimen of a man to be satisfied with the likes of me?"
Fisher also writes that she let his lack of—ahem—skills go because "he was really handsome." She also claims that he once got her drunk and seduced her while they were filming in Tunisia. Ford, who was a father of two and married to Mary Marquardt at the time, remained the apple of Fisher's eye for a while.
In her book she claims she "relentlessly" tried to have the Six Days, Seven Nights actor make love to her. She also wished he'd propose to her with a "gold band with diamonds (inscribed) 'Carrison.'" But other specific details in their illicit affair remain fuzzy because of "the brutal strength of Harrison's preferred strain of pot."
She does make note, however, that her affair with the Hollywood hunk had nothing to do with his marriage to Marquardt falling apart. She claims that it ended "for reasons having nothing whatsoever to do with me."
Their relationship ended when filming wrapped, but she looks back on their time together quite fondly. "I was so inexperienced, but I trusted something about him," she says. "He was kind."