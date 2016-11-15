Coco is ready to celebrate one amazing year with her daughter Chanel.
Just a couple of weeks before the model's baby girl turns one, preparations are well underway for an unforgettable birthday celebration.
"I almost didn't do a birthday for Chanel because this whole year, Ice-T has been like, ‘Really? The party is for the parents. It's not for the baby. The baby doesn't remember anything. She doesn't know what the F is going on in this world yet' but I changed my mind last minute," Coco shared with E! News exclusively. "We're going to go have her first birthday party at Sugar Factory in Manhattan."
In addition to bringing many of the decorations from baby Chanel's first birthday photo shoot with Vintage Magazine, Coco says The Sweet Duchess will provide some desserts and games are still to be determined.
"We love the food [at Sugar Factory], we love the place, we love the people so we're just going to celebrate it there," Coco explained. "We're going to have a whole bunch of her friends and family and just have fun baby style."
Two people who will definitely be invited are Law & Order: SVU star Kelli Giddish and her son Ludo. Both Ludo and Chanel have spent plenty of time both on set and on play dates. In fact, the pair has developed a close friendship that has both moms smiling.
"That's her little boyfriend on the set because when they get together, she puts her feet on top of him like lounging and she's just kind of in awe with him," Coco explained. "She doesn't really know much. She kind of looks at him and gives him a side eye like she can't figure him out but he's interesting but they've known each other since they were born."
Coco added, "Chanel actually has a couple little boyfriends and you know what, she's a big flirt too."
In between photo shoots and birthday planning, Coco can't help but express gratitude for everything she has in life. And yes, Chanel has given the new mom so much to be thankful for.
"I wake up every single morning with her by my side and she looks at me and smiles in the morning and says hi," she shared. "She's made my life better. I can't wait to wake up in the morning."
