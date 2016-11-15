Coco is ready to celebrate one amazing year with her daughter Chanel.

Just a couple of weeks before the model's baby girl turns one, preparations are well underway for an unforgettable birthday celebration.

"I almost didn't do a birthday for Chanel because this whole year, Ice-T has been like, ‘Really? The party is for the parents. It's not for the baby. The baby doesn't remember anything. She doesn't know what the F is going on in this world yet' but I changed my mind last minute," Coco shared with E! News exclusively. "We're going to go have her first birthday party at Sugar Factory in Manhattan."

In addition to bringing many of the decorations from baby Chanel's first birthday photo shoot with Vintage Magazine, Coco says The Sweet Duchess will provide some desserts and games are still to be determined.