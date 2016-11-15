Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber have made house-flipping their signature side business—and a lucrative one at that.
Last summer, the A-list couple had already doubled their investment when selling their previous Malibu home, and they recently sold their vacation home in Cabo San Lucas for $100 million. So maybe this $60 million listing shouldn't come as a surprise... but wow, just the same.
For all the beach lovers out there, brace yourselves and your wallet, because the specs on this Malibu spread might make you dizzy. The 3.18-acre beachside estate is located in the coveted Encinal Bluffs area and includes a pool, four en suite bedrooms in 5,300 square feet of living space, a fire pit and a perfect footpath to the beach for those romantic morning walks.
This two-story gem was newly renovated by the couple, who decided to take advantage of the panoramic ocean views with sliding glass doors and wrap-around decks.
Courtesy: Redfin; Getty Images
Needless to say that the ocean-view master suite is a major selling point, as is the gourmet kitchen, spa and outdoor pavilion—perfect for homebodies because what reason, if any, is there to leave?
And for the active home buyers out there, not too worry: the estate also includes a tennis court and a guest parking area for social evenings. Just make sure you give the guests a map.