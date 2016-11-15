Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber have made house-flipping their signature side business—and a lucrative one at that.

Last summer, the A-list couple had already doubled their investment when selling their previous Malibu home, and they recently sold their vacation home in Cabo San Lucas for $100 million. So maybe this $60 million listing shouldn't come as a surprise... but wow, just the same.

For all the beach lovers out there, brace yourselves and your wallet, because the specs on this Malibu spread might make you dizzy. The 3.18-acre beachside estate is located in the coveted Encinal Bluffs area and includes a pool, four en suite bedrooms in 5,300 square feet of living space, a fire pit and a perfect footpath to the beach for those romantic morning walks.