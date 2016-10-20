How Dakota Fanning and Abigail Breslin Navigated Fame Scandal-Free

"I've made my peace with the fact that there will be some people who, for the rest of my life, will believe I'm, like, 9 years old. I have this joke that I'm literally going to be 35, married, and pregnant and people are still going to say, 'Oh my god, you grew up so fast! I can't believe it!' And yeah, sometimes when you're 21 years old and people are still saying that, you just want to rip your hair out. But I'm OK with it," she told Nylon in 2015. "I know who I am."

A new generation of theatergoers knows who they are, too, particularly because Fanning and Breslin avoided trouble, enrolled in college, kept focused on the task at hand and took on fresh roles relevant to where they were in their lives.

Breslin has since appeared as the misunderstood daughter in the Oscar-nominated August: Osage County, joined the forces of Fox's Scream Queens and secured the lead of Baby in the TV remake of Dirty Dancing. Fanning's recent jobs included a college-bound woman losing her virginity in Very Good Girls and a daughter with an interest in radical politics in the upcoming American Pastoral. In summary, nearly a decade later, their evolving careers are still showing no signs of slowing down.