Overall, from her arrest to her release in October 2011 after being acquitted on appeal, Knox spent almost four years in prison, much of it alone because she was kept isolated from the rest of the population.

Though the contradictions persisted, between what Knox wrote in the diary she kept in prison and what she wrote in her 2013 memoir, to how she insists she was feeling at the time to how she outwardly acted according to numerous accounts, that doesn't excuse those who seized on the she-wolf narrative drummed up by those trying to convict her—and those trying to sell papers.

The case became all about Knox and her perceived hold over Sollecito, and as she became a different kind of victim (of the burgeoning 24/7 online media cycle, of an overzealous prosecutor), the possibility of true justice for the real victim—Meredith Kercher—moved further out of reach.

"We have so many things to say to each other," Sollecito told the Italian magazine Oggi upon his release in 2011. "We spent four years in a circle of hell, we suffered unspeakably and it ruined our lives." He said that he and Knox, who was back home in Seattle, still spoke on the phone and wrote to each other every day.

More recently, however, Sollecito's preferred narrative is to reiterate that he and Knox had barely been dating for a week before they were lumped together for posterity.

In Knox's 2013 book about her experience, Waiting to Be Heard: A Memoir, she wrote about contemplating suicide while behind bars, but Sollecito did help her make it through that painful time.

Knox, who knew she was going to be retried for the crime, talked about the unfairness of being judged so harshly in the media, and by Italian authorities, from the beginning.

"I find it incredible that despite an absolute lack of evidence that connects me to this murder, I am still being judged based upon unrealistic and unreasonable expectations about how a young woman would react to a horrible situation," she told CNN's Chris Cuomo while doing press for her book.