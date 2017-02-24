It's the oldest trick in the book. Celebrities screw up; celebrities find an incredibly convenient excuse.

Stars are human, after all. They're going to do things that are a little...unsavory...from time to time. Their Instagram accounts are going to mysteriously post naked photos of unsuspecting former flames. They're going to be really, really, dangerously hungover. They're going to get married to someone that they won't stay married to very long.

But the difference between the A-listers and the regular people (and, let's face it, even between the D-listers and the regular people) is that celebs have an official language made just for them to fall back on. It's not a secret language, but it is reserved for those people—and only those people—who are in that upper echelon of recognition. Until now, the regular folks of the world were struggling to decipher this dialect, and left wondering just how someone could, say, be looking for sushi in the middle of the night on a deserted freeway.