Yo, Tina Fey just got some serious street cred.
The 30 Rock star decided to give us a taste of her rap game again when she brought back Lemonem to drop a verse on Childish Gambino aka Community's Donald Glover's track "Real Estate" off his Royalty mixtape.
Beware: Don't listen to the track if you get offended by strong language, especially if that strong language is being thrown around by Tina Fey.
At around 4:59, you start to think the song is over, and then Fey kicks in with her gangsta lyrics.
"Yeah we in here, we in this thing/ Gambino is forever, royalty is forever/ We ballin' till we f--k up the hardwood, homie/ This the life we live, son/ My president is black and my Prius is blue, motherf--ker/ Royalty all day, we droppin' racks at Nordstrom, son/ That's racks on racks, you feel me? You feel me?/ This is the part where most people would say something crazy and drop the N-word after it/ Not doing that, I'm not doing that, I don't feel comfortable!/ I'm out."
Glover was a writer on 30 Rock before joining Community, and made a guest appearance on the show this past season.
His mixtape will also feature the sounds of RZA, Schoolboy-Q, Danny Brown and Beck.