Quincy Jones prétend avoir eu un rencard avec Ivanka Trump

Mais encore ? Quincy Jones a précisé sa pensée : "[Il était] avide, mec. Avide. Pour « Don't Stop 'Til You Get Enough », Greg Phillinganes a écrit une partie de la musique. Michael aurait dû lui donner 10 % de la chanson. Il n'a pas voulu."

"Je déteste en parler en public, mais Michael a volé beaucoup de choses. Il a volé beaucoup de chansons", prétend Quincy Jones. « State of Independence » [de Donna Summer ] et « Billie Jean ». Les notes ne mentent pas. Il n'y avait pas plus machiavélique."

This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?

This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?

This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?

This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?

This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?

This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?

Translate to English >

Translate to English >

Translate to English >

Translate to English >

This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to US edition?

This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to Canadian edition?

This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to UK edition?

This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to Australian edition?

Möchtest du zur deutschen Version wechseln?

Do you want to go to the German edition?

Souhaitez-vous vous rendre sur l'édition française ?

Do you want to go to the French edition?

Nós especializamos nosso site para sua região! Você gostaria de ir para E! Online Brasil?

We have specialized our website for your region. Would you like to switch to our Brazilian edition?

¡Hemos especializado nuestro sitio para tu región! ¿Quieres ir a E! Online Latino?

We have specialized our website for your region. Would you like to switch to our Latino edition?

✕