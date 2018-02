Gigi Hadid et Bella Hadid posent nues pour le Vogue britannique

Bella a aussi partagé sa couverture sur son Instagram lundi : "Ma couverture de @BritishVogue ! Tout mon amour à toi, adorable @edward_enninful et tout le monde chez @britishvogue de nous avoir, ma magnifique sœurette @gigihadid et moi, en couverture de mars, pour montrer combien on est similaires. Photos de notre #SteveMeisel adoré, portant @versace_official. Merci @patmcgrathreal @guidopalau pour ton attention formidable sur le plateau et @JoeMckenna de toujours perfectionner l'image. ❤️Merci xx."

This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?

This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?

This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?

This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?

This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?

This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?

Translate to English >

Translate to English >

Translate to English >

Translate to English >

This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to US edition?

This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to Canadian edition?

This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to UK edition?

This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to Australian edition?

Möchtest du zur deutschen Version wechseln?

Do you want to go to the German edition?

Souhaitez-vous vous rendre sur l'édition française ?

Do you want to go to the French edition?

Nós especializamos nosso site para sua região! Você gostaria de ir para E! Online Brasil?

We have specialized our website for your region. Would you like to switch to our Brazilian edition?

¡Hemos especializado nuestro sitio para tu región! ¿Quieres ir a E! Online Latino?

We have specialized our website for your region. Would you like to switch to our Latino edition?

✕