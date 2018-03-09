by Brett Malec | Fri., Mar. 9, 2018 5:00 AM
These on-screen royals totally approve of Meghan Markle!
E! News sat down with The Royals stars Elizabeth Hurley, William Moseley and Alexandra Park this week to chat about Sunday's highly anticipated season four premiere, but the British trio couldn't help gushing over Prince Harry's soon-to-be bride.
"She's gorgeous!" Park dished.
"I think the whole nation our nation, thinks she's the best thing since sliced bread," Hurley told E!. "We just love her. She's gorgeous!"
"He's a lucky man," Moseley smiled. "He's a very luck man. We're very lucky to have her."
"The monarchy is lucky and England's lucky," Hurley added.
Alexi Lubomirski / Kensington Palace
"She's just bright and bubbly and has brought something to it all," Park said.
"She's beautiful and very elegant," Moseley went on.
Hurley has actually met Markle and confirms she's "enchanting" in person. "She's lovely. How could you not like her?" Hurley asked.
Back in November 2016, Hurley previously gave her stamp of approval on Harry and Meghan's relationship before they even got engaged. "I've never met Prince Harry, but I met Meghan at an NBC event. I thought she was enchanting. I thought she was the nicest girl," Hurley revealed. "And personally, I'm rooting for a royal wedding. I think it would be fabulous. I'd be fully supportive of it. I think she's beautiful, glamorous, clever, talented. She'd be a breath of fresh air in the British royal family. I'm for it."
To hear more of what The Royals stars think of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, watch E! News tonight at 7 and 11 p.m.!
Watch brand new episodes of The Royals Sundays at 10e|7p, only on E!
