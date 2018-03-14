Hey, baby!

Kylie Jenner took to Snapchat on Wednesday with yet another precious photo of her 1-month-old daughter, Stormi Webster. Snuggled in a light pink sweater onesie, baby Stormi is shown snoozing soundly on a couch with her arms positioned above her head.

The E! reality star gave birth to her and boyfriend Travis Scott's first child on Feb. 1, and recently revealed never-before-known secrets from her pregnancy in a Twitter Q&A. Some of the biggest revelations included Kylie's 40-lb. weight gain and her newfound craving for Eggo waffles.

Jenner described the experience as "perfect" and admitted there "really was no worst part" about carrying her baby girl, but did say she missed eating sushi.