Keeping up with Kylie Jenner's rings is easier said than done.

Fans of the reality star have always had their eyes on her fashion choices and various selfies. But in recent months, the new mom has kept fans on their toes when it comes to her jewelry.

Wednesday night was no different when Kylie appeared on Snapchat and showed off a brand-new ring.

This time around, however, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star answered any and all questions in her initial post. "Jacques Webster & Jordyn Woods," her Snapchat read. "Real Ones, Ok.."

XIV Karats in Beverly Hills later confirmed on Instagram that they helped make the gold and diamond custom ring. It's available in 14kt yellow, white and rose gold with any initials in white or black diamonds. Prices range from $400 to $450 depending on ring size.