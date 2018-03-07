Snapchat
Keeping up with Kylie Jenner's rings is easier said than done.
Fans of the reality star have always had their eyes on her fashion choices and various selfies. But in recent months, the new mom has kept fans on their toes when it comes to her jewelry.
Wednesday night was no different when Kylie appeared on Snapchat and showed off a brand-new ring.
This time around, however, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star answered any and all questions in her initial post. "Jacques Webster & Jordyn Woods," her Snapchat read. "Real Ones, Ok.."
XIV Karats in Beverly Hills later confirmed on Instagram that they helped make the gold and diamond custom ring. It's available in 14kt yellow, white and rose gold with any initials in white or black diamonds. Prices range from $400 to $450 depending on ring size.
In other words, this isn't an engagement ring. And no, the initials don't symbolize some mystery man.
Putting fashion accessories aside, Kylie and her boyfriend Travis Scott remain strong as they continue enjoying the arrival of their baby girl Stormi Webster.
"Kylie and Travis are doing very well. Having Stormi has strengthened their relationship and elevated it to a new level," a source shared with E! News. "They are so happy with their little family and for all of the new love it has brought out between them."
And while they both continue to savor all of Stormi's latest milestones, they are also making time for each other.
Just last weekend, the famous couple headed to Miami where they were joined by pals like Jordyn and hung out as a group on LIV nightclub owner David Grutman's SS Groot. They also stopped at Seaspice Miami, which overlooks the Miami River.
"They also are making time to get out just the two of them and Kylie appreciates and enjoys that," an insider shared. "She has the best of both worlds with her amazing baby at home and a little bit of time with Travis doing the things they love to do."