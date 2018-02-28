Kourtney Kardashian is tardy to the party and her sisters aren't having it.

Khloe Kardashian is calling out Kourt for being constantly late on Sunday's season finale of Keeping Up With the Kardashians.

"What is she doing?" Khloe asks Kim Kardashian as they wait in a hotel room for Kourt to finish getting ready. "Like you're on your phone, you don't see me calling?"

When Kourtney finale walks in talking on her cell, Khloe calls her out, "Kourt, I'm being serious: you need to figure out your life."

"I'm on the phone with Larsa!" Kourtney replies.

"But then I'm saying so you shouldn't be on your phone. We've been waiting for you for 30 minutes," Khloe says angrily.