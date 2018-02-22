Kourtney Kardashian may not be done having kids after all.

The mother of three makes a surprising announcement to sisters Kim Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian on Sunday's new Keeping Up With the Kardashians.

"So I've been thinking about freezing my eggs," Kourt says in this exclusive sneak peek clip.

"Are you serious? You want another kid?" a shocked Kim asks.

"What if I do though? I don't know what I want," Kourtney explains. "What if I want a kid in the next 10 years? Wouldn't you rather have the insurance sitting there?"

"Who would you have a kid with?" Kim asks.