It sounds like Kylie Jenner's daughter Stormi is taking after her gorgeous mama in the looks department!

The new mom took to Twitter Wednesday to answer fan questions and of course the topic of Kylie's two-week-old bundle of joy came up when one fan asked how baby Stormi is doing.

"She's good," Kylie wrote, adding, "still staring at her all day. she looks just like me when i was a baby."

Too cute!

Kylie has only released one photo of her and Travis Scott's first child together. On Feb. 6, the Lipkit mogul announced Stormi's name with a sweet snapshot of the newborn grasping Kylie's finger.