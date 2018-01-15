The Kardashians are crying so many happy tears!

Khloe Kardashian announced her pregnancy to her family and friends on tonight's special episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians. Khloe and Tristan Thompson decided to break the big baby news during a family barbecue, which brought the Kardashian-Jenner clan together with Tristan's family.

"I think it's perfect timing that my family's here and all your family's here to unite as one," Tristan shares in the emotional recap video above. "And we have an announcement. KoKo, wanna throw the hammer down?""

"We're having a baby!" Khloe announces as her family and friends freak out and beginning congratulating Khloe with hugs, kisses and lots of happy tears.