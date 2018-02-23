by Jess Cohen | Fri., Feb. 23, 2018 12:26 PM
Kel Mitchell is game for a reunion with his former All That co-star Amanda Bynes.
The actor stopped by E!'s Daily Pop on Friday and dished about his time on All That and possibly having Bynes on his Nickelodeon show Game Shakers. Bynes has been through some ups and downs over the years and while Mitchell hasn't talked to her recently, she did give him a call a few years ago around the time that he was getting married.
"Not recently, but she's doing good, she's into fashion, she's doing that," Mitchell shared with Daily Pop co-hosts Justin Sylvester and Morgan Stewart.
Getty Images
"She called me when I was getting married and that was 2012...we spoke and then all that stuff went down and she changed her number. So it's like everybody couldn't get in contact with her, but I'm so happy she's doing good," he continued.
When asked about having Bynes on Game Shakers, Mitchell replied, "That would be awesome! I love Amanda, she is like fearless and very physical comedy. She does it very well."
Mitchell then recalled when they were working together on All That, Bynes told him she wanted to do the physical comedy that he does. "And she went crazy with it...she's awesome," Mitchell shared.
Watch the videos above to see Mitchell talk about All That, a possible reunion with Bynes and more!
Game Shakers airs Saturdays on Nickelodeon.
