Kel Mitchell is game for a reunion with his former All That co-star Amanda Bynes.

The actor stopped by E!'s Daily Pop on Friday and dished about his time on All That and possibly having Bynes on his Nickelodeon show Game Shakers. Bynes has been through some ups and downs over the years and while Mitchell hasn't talked to her recently, she did give him a call a few years ago around the time that he was getting married.

"Not recently, but she's doing good, she's into fashion, she's doing that," Mitchell shared with Daily Pop co-hosts Justin Sylvester and Morgan Stewart.