Kenan Thompson, Kel Mitchell and More All That Stars Reunite for MTV's Wild 'N Out

Get ready for a ‘90s throwback!

Kel Mitchell shared a photo of him reuniting with his former All That cast members Kenan Thompson, Lori Beth Denberg and Josh Server on Sunday for an episode of MTV's Wild N' Out. He also shared a video of him riding in the elevator with his former co-stars, as well as a photo of him posing alongside Thompson, DJ D-Wrek and Nick Cannon.

"#allthatreunion on @wildnout today!!" Server tweeted along with a picture of the former Nickelodeon stars. "We had a blast with the amazing cast and crew!!! Can't wait for you guys to see it!!! Thanks to @nickcannon for having us #family @Iamkelmitchell @loribethdenberg,"

Cannon also referred to the epic throwback moment as a "family reunion" on Twitter.