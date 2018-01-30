"Besides her tremendous amount of talent, what a tremendous heart," McGowan gushed. "And to go up against the machine. The machine wants you to stop and to shut up. Shut up, go away. Shut up, go away. We won't shut up and we won't go away. That's not your right to tell us when to go. Nobody, nobody gets that. I'm proud of her."

On Sunday night during the Grammys telecast, McGowan tweeted praise after Kesha took the stage for her emotional and moving performance of "Praying," which featured the singer surrounded by dozens of female musicians, including Cyndi Lauper, Bebe Rexha, Andra Day, Camila Cabello and Julia Michaels, as well as members of the Resistance Revival Chorus, all dressed in white. She and the other women had a tearful group hug at the end of the song.

"Sing it for all of us @KeshaRose Thank you for your extraordinary voice. #GRAMMYs," the activist tweeted.

