Rose McGowan is leading a global movement.
In a newly released promo for E!'s upcoming five-part documentary CITIZEN ROSE, McGowan opens up about being at the center of her #RoseArmy movement in speaking out against sexual assault and inequality.
"Today it broke in the news someone that hurt me," the 44-year-old actress, who has accused Harvey Weinstein of raping her back in 2007, says in the video. "It was in the news all over the world today and it's a very strange sensation. And it's been a long time coming."
"Having grown up in a cult with deep programming, I saw how they would do it and it's no different than what they do here. You wore a short skirt, you deserved it," McGowan continues.
E!
McGowan reveals her decision to speak out publicly and share her story of assault.
"I grew up with injustice, I grew up with seeing my mother harassed and I decided not to stay silent," she says. "Massive social change starts with just going outside of the system."
"I have been silenced for 20 years," she tells women at a rally. "I have been slut-shamed. I have been harassed, just like you."
Watch the powerful new promo for yourself.