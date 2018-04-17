How Johnny Galecki Helped Name His TV Son With Sara Gilbert on Roseanne

"Back in June, for Roseanne, I have a son on the show, and I had to name my son. So I thought, ‘Oh, I've got to reach out to Johnny Galecki because this is our kid together.' So I texted him, ‘What do you think we named our baby boy?' and then I said, ‘Oh, maybe Mark,' because Mark was played by Glenn Quinn, he was his brother on his show who passed away," Gilbert said on The Talk.

Galecki agreed to the name and when Gilbert posted that text interaction and got another response from Galecki on Instagram.

"I don't think we've ever agreed on anything so quickly. ;) Love you, @thesaragilbert #forglenn," he commented.