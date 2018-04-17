Maluma Makes it Instagram Official With Girlfriend Natalia Barulich

  • By
    &

by Diana Marti | Tue., Apr. 17, 2018 7:04 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

Because it isn't official until it's on Instagram. 

Well, at least that what we've seen when it comes to some our favorite celebrity couples and the same applies to Maluma and Natalia Barulich

"You make me smile," the Colombian singer captioned a black and white photo of himself along with the Guess model. 

While some fans left comments about being heartbroken, other applauded the singer for the sweet post. "Love of my life," Natalia commented on the post. 

Now, we've seen Barulich in many of Maluma's Instagram Stories, and she's also shared several photos herself, but this is the first time that the singer does a post with her.

Inside Maluma's Romance With Natalia Barulich

The couple began dating in 2017 after meeting on Maluma's "Felices los 4" music video set. 

"We have a great time together, we have fun, we love each other, and we also support each other," the singer said to Telemundo's Al Rojo Vivo. "I think those are the fundamentals. It's the most important thing. Right now, we're dating. We like what we have, I like her company, and she supports me and loves me, so you're all seeing me like never before."

The couple also has matching tattoos which they got earlier this year. 

Maluma and Girlfriend Natalia Barulich Get Matching Bracelets With a Special Meaning

Maluma, Natalia Barulich

Instagram

Maluma's love life isn't the only thing that's blossoming, the singer sold out two show's at the Los Angeles Forum last week during his F.A.M.E. Tour. He also released his music video for "Colors" with Jason Derulo

Watch E! News weeknights at 2am E| 11pm P, only on E!

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Maluma , Couples , Apple News , Latin , Top Stories
Latest News
Matthew Mellon

Tamara Mellon's Billionaire Ex-Husband Matthew Dies in Rehab: Report

Roseanne, Johnny Galecki

How Johnny Galecki Helped Name His TV Son With Sara Gilbert on Roseanne

Tituss Burgess, Hollywood Medium 208

"Awkward!" Tituss Burgess' Grandma Comes Through During His Most Intimate Moments on Hollywood Medium

Meghan Markle

Princess Diana’s Influence, a Halloween Secret & Suits for the Queen: 5 Surprises About Meghan Markle From New Biography

ESC: Coachella Denim Trends, Alessandra Ambrosio

3 Celebrity Denim Trends at Coachella 2018 That You Can Rock ASAP

Zach Efron

Zac Efron Is Brother Dylan's No. 1 Fan at the Boston Marathon

Taylor Swift, SNL, Saturday Night Live

Billboard Music Awards 2018 Nominations: The Full List

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.