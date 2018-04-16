Inside Khloe Kardashian’s Mesmerizing First Days of Motherhood

Khloe Kardashian's heart is full of love for her newborn baby girl, True Thompson.

As the reality star rounds out her first week of motherhood since giving birth to a daughter with basketball star Tristan Thompsonon Thursday, the newest addition to the Kardashian family is the apple of her mama's eye.

"Khloe is mesmerized and completely in love with the baby," a source told E! News. "That's all she's thinking about is caring for the baby and being positive."

As for the alleged cheating drama surrounding Thompson, the Good American mogul is still undecided.

"She hasn't made any decisions on what she's going to do regarding Tristan. She is overcome with emotion and can't think about anything other than the baby right now," the insider explained.