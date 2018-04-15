Brandi Glanville Shares Selfie With LeAnn Rimes After Years of Feuding

  • By
    &

by Corinne Heller | Sun., Apr. 15, 2018 12:48 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Brandi Glanville, LeAnn Rimes, Feud, Selfie

Instagram

Feud over? If Brandi Glanville and LeAnn Rimes can make peace, the Middle East may be next...

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star shared on Saturday a selfie showing her with the singer, wife of her ex-husband Eddie Cibrian, smiling together. The photo was taken at Glanville and Cibrian's son Jake's 11th birthday party in Calabasas, California.

"Peace in #calabasturd hanging for Jakes bday," Glanville wrote on Instagram.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star filed for divorce from Cibrian in 2009 after it was revealed he and Rimes were having an affair. Over the past few years, there has been no love lost between her and her ex and his new wife.

Cibrian and the singer wed in 2011. They have no children together. In addition to Jake, Glanville and Cibrian also share another son, Mason, who is 14.

How LeAnn Rimes and Eddie Cibrian's Relationship Survived Its Scandalous Start

Rimes posted a photo of her and Jake on her own Instagram page, writing, "Happy O-fficial Birthday to this lil man! I am so blessed to be his stepmom. What joy he brings to the lives of everyone he encounters. I wish he was still this little ❤️ Happy #11 Jakey #happybirthday #stepmom #stepsonlove."

Rimes did not share a pic of Glanville on her own page.

Glanville's feud with Rimes had continued as recently as a few month ago.

In June, Glanville told E! News that Rimes has been "going after" her boyfriend Donald Friese and "checking his stuff." Cibrian said in a statement that she was making "false and reverse accusations."

Earlier that month, Glanville said on E!'s Daily Pop that she thinks Cibrian will divorce Rimes after 10 years of marriage.

The actor said in a statement that "for Brandi to openly predict and hope for the end of our marriage" is "sad" and "sick."

In October, Glanville and her boyfriend dressed up as a "celebrity scandal couple" for Halloween and fans speculated they had modeled their looks after Cibrian and Rimes.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Brandi Glanville , LeAnn Rimes , Feuds , Eddie Cibrian , Top Stories , Apple News
Latest News
Adele, Instagram, Dancing

Adele's Reaction to Beyoncé's Coachella Performance Is Peak Adele

Barbara Bush

Barbara Bush Is in Failing Health and Won't Seek Additional Medical Treatment

Bon Jovi, 33rd Annual Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony

Bon Jovi's Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Induction Features Band Reunion and Howard Stern Speech

Beyonce, Coachella

Beyoncé Showcases Sexy Outfits at Coachella: All About Her Styles

Carrie Underwood, Face, Instagram

Carrie Underwood Posts Close-Up Pic of Her Face Before Comeback at ACM Awards

Brad Falchuk, Gwyneth Paltrow, party

Gwyneth Paltrow and Brad Falchuk Celebrate Engagement at Star-Studded Party

Carrie Underwood, 2017 ACM Awards, Arrivals

2018 Academy of Country Music Awards Winners: The Complete List

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.