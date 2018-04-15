Brandi Glanville Shares Selfie With LeAnn Rimes After Years of Feuding

Feud over? If Brandi Glanville and LeAnn Rimes can make peace, the Middle East may be next...

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star shared on Saturday a selfie showing her with the singer, wife of her ex-husband Eddie Cibrian, smiling together. The photo was taken at Glanville and Cibrian's son Jake's 11th birthday party in Calabasas, California.

"Peace in #calabasturd hanging for Jakes bday," Glanville wrote on Instagram.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star filed for divorce from Cibrian in 2009 after it was revealed he and Rimes were having an affair. Over the past few years, there has been no love lost between her and her ex and his new wife.

Cibrian and the singer wed in 2011. They have no children together. In addition to Jake, Glanville and Cibrian also share another son, Mason, who is 14.