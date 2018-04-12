Jenna Dewan Has a New Message for Fans After Channing Tatum Split

by Mike Vulpo | Thu., Apr. 12, 2018 8:41 PM

Jenna Dewan sees and hears your support.

Less than two weeks after the World of Dance host and Channing Tatum announced they were separating after eight years of marriage, pop culture fans are still trying to wrap their heads around the split.

And while we may never have all the answers, Jenna is speaking out and expressing gratitude for all those who have been kind to her family.

"Thank you guys for all your love," she wrote on Instagram and Twitter Thursday night. "Love you right back."

She included a picture from a recent visit to the beach where she put her feet in the sand and enjoyed the sunshine.

Back on April 2, Channing and Jenna shocked fans when they announced in a joint statement that they were separating.

"We fell deeply in love so many years ago and have had a magical journey together," the Step Up co-stars shared. "Absolutely nothing has changed about how much we love one another, but love is a beautiful adventure that is taking us on different paths for now."

And while tabloids have spread rumors about what caused the split, both parties maintain that there is no ill will between the friendly exes.

"The media is fabricating stories and none of these accusations are remotely true," a rep for Channing previously shared with E! News. "Channing and Jenna released an honest and loving statement which is the only truth."

