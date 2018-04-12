Jenna Dewan Has a New Message for Fans After Channing Tatum Split

Jenna Dewan sees and hears your support.

Less than two weeks after the World of Dance host and Channing Tatum announced they were separating after eight years of marriage, pop culture fans are still trying to wrap their heads around the split.

And while we may never have all the answers, Jenna is speaking out and expressing gratitude for all those who have been kind to her family.

"Thank you guys for all your love," she wrote on Instagram and Twitter Thursday night. "Love you right back."

She included a picture from a recent visit to the beach where she put her feet in the sand and enjoyed the sunshine.