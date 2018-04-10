Kendall Jenner and Scott Disick Are Skydiving Buddies After Sofia Richie Diss

  • By
    &

by Jess Cohen | Tue., Apr. 10, 2018 5:05 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

It seems as though all is well between Kendall Jenner and Scott Disick.

The 22-year-old model and Kourtney Kardashian's 34-year-old ex went skydiving together on Tuesday. Kendall posted photos with Scott on Instagram that show the duo in their skydiving gear.

"Did it!" Kendall captioned the social media post, which Kim Kardashian and Kris Jenner both liked.

This post of the duo together comes after Kendall threw some shade at Scott's relationship with 19-year-old Sofia Richie on Instagram. Back in January, Scott and Sofia were spotted taking his and Kourtney's three kids to dinner in Malibu.

After photos of Scott and Sofia with the three kids were posted on fan-run Instagram account @scottthelord, Kendall appeared to comment, "Awww Scott and his kids," along with a smiley face.

Kendall Jenner Finds the Most Creative Way to Shade Sofia Richie

Scott Disick, Sofia Richie

Instagram

Kendall never addressed the comment, but weeks later she found another creative way to seemingly throw shade at Sofia.

On February 2, Kendall took to Instagram to share with her fans that she got a new horse. "My new baby dragon," she captioned the post. Why is this shade?

A month earlier, Sofia had shared on social media that her horse had died, her horse named Dragon.

'Rip to my beautiful dragon. Spent some of my happiest moments with this guy," Sofia captioned a picture of herself as a child with her horse.

But Kendall and Scott's skydiving adventure on Tuesday hints that everything is all cool between the couple and the model.

Scott and Sofia recently returned from a trip to Cabo for a "couple's retreat" with his and Kourtney's kids.

"Scott and Sofia flew in on Monday evening on a private jet to Cabo with his kids and another couple," a source shared with E! News at the end of March. "They've been spending their days by the pool relaxing and enjoying the warm weather. Scott's kids have stayed busy with lots of swimming and playing in the water."

Watch E! News weeknights at 2am E| 11pm P, only on E!

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Kendall Jenner , Scott Disick , Sofia Richie , Apple News , Top Stories
Latest News
Bella Hadid, instagram

Meet Bella Hadid's Blonde Alter Ego ''Rebekka Harajuku:'' Plus, More Celeb Personas

Andy Cohen

Andy Cohen Reveals One of the Worst Guests He's Ever Had on Watch What Happens Live

Katie Couric

Katie Couric Reviews Today's Hoda Kotb and Savannah Guthrie

Kendra Wilkinson, Hank Baskett

Kendra Wilkinson Files for Divorce From Hank Baskett

Surprising Hollywood Celeb Friendships

Meghan Markle & Prince Harry's Honeymoon Plans

Andy Cohen Talks "Housewives," Weed Bars and More

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.