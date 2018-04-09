Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Engagement Photographer Spills Details on ''Joyful'' Shoot

Sometimes a picture is worth a thousand words and sometimes a picture catapults you career into another stratosphere...

Alexi Lubomirski is the adept shutterbug who snapped the now famous engagement photos of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle that have been splashed all over the world since their debut on Dec. 21 of last year. And now the photographer is telling E! News all about his intimate royal photo shoot.

On Sunday night, Alexi and his wife Giada Lubomirski caught up with E! News' Sibley Scoles and gushed about the process while at the Daily Front Row Fashion Awards at the Beverly Hills Hotel's Crystal Ballroom on Sunday night in Los Angeles.

Amazingly enough, Alexi says the whole thing came about because of social media.

"It was nutty. It was a very surreal end to the year because it came out of nowhere," explained the photographer, who trained with Mario Testino. "I think one of Meghan's friends saw me on Instagram that I was in England during the announcement of the engagement and I was told later that this person said to her, 'You should meet Alexi. He's great. You'd love him' and that was it."

It certainly was!